Kamya Punjabi Slams Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Breaking Stuff In BB 14 House; Calls Eijaz Khan Bechara

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan's proxy Devoleena Bhattacharjee showed her anger towards Arshi Khan by breaking stuff in the house. For the unversed, Arshi and Devoleena had a heated argument, in which the Bigg Boss 11 contestant allegedly cursed the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress' family members. Well, the actress didn't react to her comments then, but after 3 hours, she started screaming and crying.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee even broke stuff including bowls inside the house. Well, her behaviour didn't go down well with fans as well as the housemates. On the other hand, an ardent fan of Bigg Boss actress Kamya Punjabi recently took to Twitter and slammed the actress for her weird behaviour.

In a series of tweets, Kamya called Devoleena Bhattacharjee's action unnecessary and called Eijaz Khan 'Bechara'. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress wrote, "Totally agree with @rahulvaidya23 kya fark padta hai ki #Arshikhan kya bolti hai ya badua deti hai... Also with @RubiDilaik ki 3 ghante ke baad kyu react kiya Face with rolling eyes yaar #Biggboss bula lo confession room meh pls Face with rolling eyes #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV."

"Yes #ArshiKhan kaan se khoon nikaal deti hai but what #Devoleena did was just not required #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV," Kamya added.

The actress concluded by stating, "Just one word for this entire scene #BecharaEijaz #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV."

The reason behind calling Eijaz Khan bechara (poor) is the consequence of Devoleena's actions will be faced by the actor. For the unversed, Bigg Boss has punished the actress for her actions by nominating her for the entire season. Well, this punishment will apply to Eijaz as well.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Bashes Housemates On Twitter For Celebrating Cancellation Of Captaincy Task

Looks like Devoleena Bhattacharjee is spoiling Eijaz Khan's game. What do you think?

Also Read : Kamya Punjabi Takes A Dig At Sonali Phogat After She Expressed Her Feelings For Aly Goni In Bigg Boss 14