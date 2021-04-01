Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan Is Tired Of Being Mistaken For Ajaz Khan; Says, ‘I'm So Fed Up Of This Mixup’

Former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on March 31, has inadvertently caused a lot of problem for Bigg Boss 14 fame Eijaz Khan. The actor is being mistaken for Ajaz because of having similar names.

As a result, Eijaz Khan took to his social media account to clarify the same. He stated that he is fed up with the mix up because of their almost similar names and said that he isn't involved in anything. The actor tweeted, "Wasn't me..(I'm so fed up of this mixup)."

Fans reacted to Eijaz’s tweet by extending their support and asking the actor not to worry as he has not done anything. Eijaz replied to the comment said it doesn’t bother him but his father gets calls from family and friends. He wrote, “#merekofarknahipadta but my dad gets hassled with relentless calls from family and friends.”

#merekofarknahipadta but my dad gets hassled with relentless calls from family and friends. — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) March 31, 2021

Later, Eijaz followed up with another tweet to clarify that he is not the one who is arrested and urged everyone to wear glasses for a clear vision. The actor shared a picture wearing glasses and tweeted his spelling in capital letters. He wrote, “E I J A Z K H A N (just in case you are still confused. I can see clearly now...that I got my noo chashhhhmaaa. agar aapko lagta hai ki mai geeeerafffftaaaaar ho gaya hoo, to aapko bhi apna chasma pehen lena chahiye. ) #merehitmejaari #merekofarknahipadta (sic).”

E I J A Z K H A N . (jus in case you is still confused. I can see clearly now ...that I got my noo chashhhhmaaa. agar aapko lagta hai ki mai geeeerafffftaaaaar ho gaya hoo , to aapko bhi apna chasma pehen lena chahiye. ) #merehitmejaari #merekofarknahipadta pic.twitter.com/DbHwQdVSgi — Eijaz Khan (@KhanEijaz) March 31, 2021

It must be noted that Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss 7 fame is the one who was detained by the NCB after he arrived from Jaipur. The NCB also carried out searches at Ajaz’s properties in connection with a drugs case. The actor was reportedly arrested after eight hours of interrogation.

ALSO READ: Ajaz Khan Arrested In Connection With A Drug Case By NCB In Mumbai; Actor Taken For Medical Check-Up

ALSO READ: Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Go On A Lunch Date; Actor Shares Picture With Differently Abled Staff