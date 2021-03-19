Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Go On A Lunch Date; Actor Shares Picture With Differently Abled Staff

The lovebirds of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia recently went on a lunch date at a special restaurant in Mumbai. The actor shared a picture with his ladylove and differently abled staff on Instagram. He captioned the photo as, "My friends in this picture are differently abled. Their superpower is sign language. so @madmime trains and hires the speech and hearing impaired. Not that you feel any different dining here. Infact it's such a goddamn happy place. #pavijaz ie #pavitra and #eijaz had a very very very late lunch. sudhar jao dono." (sic)

In the above picture, one can see Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia looking stylish in casual wear. They can be seen posing with the staff of the restaurant - who cannot speak and hear. Interestingly, the staff members look quite happy while posing with the Bigg Boss 14 couple for a perfect picture.

Well, Bigg Boss 14 will always be known for the couples in the show. Apart from Eijaz and Pavitra, the show was also in the news for couples like Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar. A few days ago, Rahul-Disha and Jasmin-Aly were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The couples had gone on a double date and their pictures went viral on social media. Notably, the inside moments from their dinner date are quite adorable to miss.

Coming back to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, the couple was initially seen arguing with each other inside the BB house. However, after Pavitra's exit, Eijaz Khan started missing her, and on one fine day during Family Week, the Baal Veer actress surprised him. The duo confessed their love for each other, and are now planning to get married soon.

Also Read : Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia To Move-In Together: Report

Also Read : Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar & Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin Hangout Together As The Lovebirds Go On A Double Date