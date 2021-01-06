Bigg Boss 14: Fans & Celebs Feel Abhinav Shukla Will Be Eliminated Next; Will There Be Secret Room Twist?

Kamya & Shefali Feel Abhinav Will Be Eliminated Next!

Commenting on the latest nominations, Kamya wrote, ""Woh log hum log" was discussing nominations only.. why blame #Biggboss now? Bechara #Abhinav i hope bachh jaaye #BB14 @ColorsTV Give us a surprise biggbosssss kuch samjhe ya nahi samjhe (Do we understand anything or not?)."

Shefali wrote, "Pehle poore ghar ko kia .. ab in 4 ko kia ..Was that done to eliminate #AbhinavShukla ? 🧐 #BiggBoss14."

Makers Want Abhinav To Be Eliminated?

Even fans agree to the same. Take a look at a few tweets!

Laiba: Despite #AbhinavShukla will get More votes than #AlyGoni and #JasminBhasin but He will be evicted Next week. Take a Screenshot #BiggBoss14.

Abhishek Srivastava: It's a cheap trick to eliminate #AbhinavShukla .. Really bad show #BiggBoss14.

Arpita: Absolutely. Chahe uske votes zyada honge tab bhi usko hi nikalenge. Now makers want to see Rubina game when abhinav is not around.

Will There Be A Secret Room Twist?

If you notice, all the contestants nominated this week are strong and have a strong fan base. So many are wondering if there is a secret room twist in the game. An Instagram handler BiggBoss14Jasoos wrote, "Secret room twist Evicted one out of nominated four will be in secret room? Is secret room twist to be seen this week?"

Fans’ Tweets

A few fans also wanted Abhinav to go to the secret room to know the reality of the other contestants. Here are a few tweets!

Manisha Menon: Why do I sense scripted drama being followed ? If it's true , then @BiggBoss has clearly hinted #Abhinav will get eliminated or send to secret room! #BB14.

@Anniditaa: Abhinav should go in secret room and realize how bad that bully gang is making them look to the public and then he should come back with a blast.