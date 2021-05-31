Bigg Boss 14: Here’s What Eijaz Khan Said To Jaan Kumar Sanu After Seeing His Amazing Body Transformation

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Eijaz Khan bonded well inside Bigg Boss 14 house. The duo had several fights as well as some brotherly moments inside the house. Now, after the show, the contestants are in touch with each other and flaunt their strong bond on social media. A few days ago, Jaan Sanu surprised his fans by posting a picture of himself on Instagram, in which he can be seen flaunting his lean and fit body. Well, fans couldn't stop gushing over his amazing body transformation.

Jaan Kumar Sanu captioned his Instagram post as, "Back in Bigg Boss, @eijazkhan E-Man made a Vest-Poster for me during a singing task, and @gauaharkhan stamped it with a cute little kiss (you can see the lipstick mark inside the heart still). I'd promised E-Man and Gauahar I'd fit into the vest one day and wear it for a concert one day. 6 months down the line I've never felt fitter and I did what I promised. Swipe to see. Thank you Eijaz Bhai for harassing me and pushing me hard during those workouts in the BB house. I still have the Vest with me and I'm waiting for my first gig after lockdown. I promised and I will wear it. #JKS #JaanKumarSanu #GauharKhan #BiggBoss14 #EijazKhan #Eijaan #Fitness #Motivation #HardestWorkerInTheRoom."

Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan Surprises Pavitra Punia On Her Birthday; Couple Enjoy Intimate Celebration At Home

In the caption, the aspiring singer thanked Eijaz Khan for pushing him to work out during Bigg Boss 14 days. And now, the Kuch Na Kaho actor has finally reacted to Jaan's transformation. In an interaction with Free Press Journal, Kumar Sanu's son said, "In no way, anyone would have ever imagined that I will fit into it. Eijaz Bhai is not a fan of social media. So, the moment I shared the photo with him personally, he video called me and said, 'Kya kar raha hai tu kitna patla ho gaya hai."

Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Reveals Real Reason Behind Not Dating Jaan Kumar Sanu

Well, Jaan indeed surprised everyone and Eijaz Khan is happy with his development too. Talking about Eijaz's personal life, the actor is currently dating Pavitra Punia. The couple had confessed their love for each other inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. On the other hand, Jaan Kumar Sanu had developed a sweet bond of friendship with Nikki Tamboli, but the actress refused to date him by stating that he is not her type.