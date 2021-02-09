Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Receives Support From Shreyas Talpade & Mika Singh; See Tweets

Rahul Vaidya is considered as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer has been impressing fans with his outspoken nature and strategies. As the show has now reached closer to its finale, Rahul Vaidya fans are not leaving any stone unturned to make their favourite contestant win BB 14.

Like fans, actor Shreyas Talpade and singer Mika Singh recently came out in support of Rahul Vaidya ahead of the grand finale. Shreyas shared a video of himself on Twitter, in which he can be seen hooting for Rahul. The Om Shanti Om actor tweeted, "Congratulations in advance mere bhai? @rahulvaidya23 @ColorsTV #BiggBoss14."

Watch the video here

In the video, Shreyas said, "Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga. If everyone has heard the name then you must know who the winner is. Rahul, you are playing really well and I am so fond of you and want you to win the game. The trophy will come in the house. Congratulations in advance. You win my boy!"

Apart from Shreyas Talpade, singer Mika Singh shared a throwback picture with Rahul Vaidya on Instagram, when they had appeared together on The Kapil Sharma Show. He captioned the photo as, "Congrats to my younger brother @rahulvaidyarkv he is the real winner of big boss 14... more power & blessing to him...get the trophy ? home... @colorstv."

See the post

For the unversed, a few days ago, Rahul Vaidya fans trended 'Rahul Vaidya For The Win' to root for him in the game and made it reach the top trending list on Twitter. Apart from that, Rahul's actress-girlfriend Disha Parmar is also constantly supporting her beau on Twitter. Recently, in the Connection Week, singer Toshi Sabri entered Bigg Boss house to support Rahul.

In yesterday's episode, Rakhi Sawant's connection Vindu Dara Singh also said that only Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are playing the game, and others are just spending time in the house. Well, after so much support, fans want to see Rahul as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

