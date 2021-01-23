    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss 14: Reporters Grill Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant & Others

      It's time for Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 14! However, we might not get to watch host Salman Khan today (January 23, 2021) as the promo suggests that the reporters will be taking over the episode! Yes, the reporters will be seen grilling the contestants with some powerful and interesting questions.

      Bigg Boss 14

      Here are the few questions that will be faced by contestants!

      # A reporter tells Rahul Vaidya that he is always seen fighting with Rubina Dilaik.

      # Another reporter asks if Rubina and Abhinav Shukla will be together after they exit Bigg Boss 14 house.

      # A reporter tells Nikki Tamboli that she mimicked Devoleena when she entered the house. To this, Nikki tells what's wrong in mimicking while reporter tells that she doesn't even know Devoleena. Also, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress will be making 'aukaat' comment, which irks Nikki, who calls her a 'loser'.

      # Reporter asks Rubina, "App 'adarsh khiladi' hai, lekin jab Nikki ki batameeziya ati hai tab apke adarsh aur usool kaha chale jate hai?"

      # Rakhi Sawant is asked: Why are you always in the news for your marriage? What's the reality? Are you fooling people? When will Ritesh come in front of people?

      Bigg Boss 14

      After some heated discussion, we will also get to watch some entertainment, as there will be dance battle between Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant, who will be performing to Devdas song 'Dola Re Dola'. There will be a face-off between Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat on 'Bawri Hogayi'. We will also get to watch Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla's 'dangal' on Sultani Akhada.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 13:22 [IST]
      X