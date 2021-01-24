Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar January 24 Highlights: Sonali Phogat Gets Eliminated From The House

The January 24 episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Sidharth Shukla’s grand entry. The actor soon starts grilling them the housemates. The contestants also face some hard-hitting questions from the Janta. They question Rahul Vaidya about his friendship with Aly Goni. This is followed by Abhinav's turn.

Sidharth schools Nikki Tamboli for her rude behaviour and bringing up the #MeToo incident while arguing with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Next, a fan asks Rakhi Sawant about her husband and when he will come. Rakhi states that she also doesn’t know. Siddharth gives a flying kiss to Rakhi and Rakhi gives him back.

Later, housemates get another surprise when Rashami Desai and Tina Dutta come to celebrate 12 years of their show, Uttaran. They even dance on the Pinga song and talk with the inmates. The duo gives a task to the housemates where they have to name a contestant who is playing in the shadow of another person in the house.

And finally, Siddharth comes to this week’s eviction and announces that Sonali Phogat has been eliminated from the BB house. Rahul gets teary and the housemates bid a warm farewell to Sonali.

Later, Vikas Gupta is seen talking with Abhinav, Rubina and Nikki about his fight with Rakhi. On the other hand, Rakhi is seen crying as her brother Vikas has accused her of being fake. But soon, Rakhi apologizes to Vikas and the latter suggests Rakhi to stay away from Arshi Khan.

