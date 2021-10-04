Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan And Vidhi Pandya Get Into An Ugly Fight, Tejasswi Prakash Defends The Latter

It's just been two days since Bigg Boss 15 had its premiere that tensions have already started flaring between the contestants. The latest contestants who will be seen at loggerheads are Vidhi Pandya and Afsana Khan. The makers have also released the latest promo that shows things turning ugly between the two.

It all starts after Bigg Boss orders all the contestants to give their belongings to him. Presumably, Vidhi Pandya is being made the in-charge of the same wherein she tells everyone to keep their things in the storeroom. By the looks of the promo, it seems that her saying this does not go down well with Afsana Khan.

The singer threatens Vidhi Pandya to not order her to do this but the latter retaliates by saying that she has the full right to do so. Afsana Khan then goes on to charge at the Udaan actress saying that she will hit her. This leads to an ugly argument between the two ladies wherein Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian support Vidhi. Both Tejasswi and Vishal shout at Afsana telling her to try to touch Vidhi as they both defend the actress. Take a look at the promo.

Vidhi Pandya and Afsana Khan are not only the first contestants to have locked horns already on the show. The latest episode will also see Jay Bhanushali get into a heated argument with former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik Sehejpal. Pratik will also upset his friend and co-contestant Meisha Iyer during his fight with Jay. The former Ace Of Space contestant was also seen getting into a fight with Asim Riaz's brother and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz. While Umar criticised Pratik's 'quitter' attitude on Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik accused Umar of liking negative tweets on him on Twitter.

It is needless to say that the entry of the Bigg Boss OTT contestants like Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat have spiced up things on the show even more. The three contestants will have an upper hand over their co-contestants as announced by Bigg Boss. It will be interesting to see how the events unfold inside the show.