Bigg Boss 15 December 8 Highlights: Ticket To Finale Task Causes Rift Between Karan And Tejasswi

The December 8 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Devoleena Bhattacharjee telling Rakhi Sawant to disqualify the first round of the ticket to finale task. Devoleena then goes ahead and announces that no one is the winner in the task. This results in the Non-VIPs crying foul play and fighting tooth-and-nail against this judgement. Soon, Bigg Boss declares that the sanchalaks’ decision has to be obeyed! But a new twist turns the game on its head!

He says that they cannot cancel any round and also deduct Rs 10 lakhs from VIP's amount. BB’s announcement results in the VIPs fighting amongst themselves. The VIPs eventually decide to remove Abhijit Bichukale in the first round of Ticket to Finale task. As a result, Abhijit became the first VIP to get eliminated from the race of the finalists.

Rashami Desai and Devoleena then lock horns with Abhijit and throw nasty taunts at each other. Their fight spins out of control as Devoleena furiously yells at Abhijit with Rashmi trying to pull her away, “Peeche chura bhaukne ka kaam kar raha tha!” Rashami adds, “Aap bohot politics karte ho. Mere saath nahi chalti kyuki mujhe samajh mein aata hai!” Later, Devoleena and Rashami also end up fighting amongst themselves.

The path of 'Ticket To Finale’ also bought cracks in the relationship of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The latter reveals that he is willing to win the task at any cost and lashes Teja's name by removing husk from Pratik's bag. This results in Prakash confronting him about his behaviour. She tells him that she would never do that for him and Karan responds by saying, “I don’t think ki hum same pitch pe hain.”

Tejasswi points out, “Hum aage badh hi nahi paayenge!” Karan agrees with her, “I don’t think it’s working out... terko jo karna hai woh kar, jiske saath khelna hai khel. Tu bohot hi weak hai when it comes to a relationship.” Tejasswi angrily retorts, “You proved it!” Is it all over between the two?”

In the meantime, Rakhi offers to give 10 lakhs to the non-VIP's while Umar Riaz ends up removing Ritesh from the Ticket To Finale task. Later, Devoleena apologizes to Abhijit for their fight. Karan too is seen ironing out his differences with Tejassswi and tells her why she did not discuss the game with him. Tejasswi retaliates by pointing out the fact that Karan has been spending more time discussing the game with Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia.