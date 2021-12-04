Bigg Boss 15: The Bigg Boss Tigress Roars ‘I Am Shamita Shetty’; Fans Trend 'Viewers Support Shamita'

There
isn't
an
ounce
of
doubt
that
Shamita
Shetty
is
a
lone
warrior
in
Bigg
Boss
15
house.
Ever
since
the
actress
entered
the
house,
she
has
been
playing
the
game
on
her
terms
with
utmost
grace
and
dignity.
The
last
few
episodes
had
witnessed
nasty
allegations
against
her
by
the
wildcard
entry
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
leading
the
fans
urging
to
eliminate
the
TV
actor.
Many
came
out
in
Shamita
Shetty's
support
and
argued
in
her
defence.
While
fans
were
hailing
the
actress
as
a
fighter
on
the
internet,
she
roared,
"I
am
Shamita
Shetty" in
the
house
during
the
argument
with
Abhijeet
Bichukale.
The
two
locked
horns
when
Abhijeet
Bichukale
went
below
the
belt
and
referred
to
the
actress
as
Shilpa
Shetty's
sister.
Earlier,
Abhijeet
Bichukale
also
abused
Shamita
Shetty.
Owning
the
game,
the
actress
gave
a
befitting
reply
to
the
wildcard
entry
contestant.
The
same
struck
a
chord
with
the
audience,
who
later
praised
the
star
for
being
a
strong
player
in
the
house.
While
many
praised
the
actress
for
her
grace
and
composure,
netizens
are
trending
VIEWERS
SUPPORT
SHAMITA
on
Twitter.