Bigg Boss 15: The Bigg Boss Tigress Roars ‘I Am Shamita Shetty’; Fans Trend 'Viewers Support Shamita'

There isn't an ounce of doubt that Shamita Shetty is a lone warrior in Bigg Boss 15 house. Ever since the actress entered the house, she has been playing the game on her terms with utmost grace and dignity. The last few episodes had witnessed nasty allegations against her by the wildcard entry Devoleena Bhattacharjee, leading the fans urging to eliminate the TV actor.

Many came out in Shamita Shetty's support and argued in her defence. While fans were hailing the actress as a fighter on the internet, she roared, "I am Shamita Shetty" in the house during the argument with Abhijeet Bichukale. The two locked horns when Abhijeet Bichukale went below the belt and referred to the actress as Shilpa Shetty's sister.

Earlier, Abhijeet Bichukale also abused Shamita Shetty. Owning the game, the actress gave a befitting reply to the wildcard entry contestant. The same struck a chord with the audience, who later praised the star for being a strong player in the house.

While many praised the actress for her grace and composure, netizens are trending VIEWERS SUPPORT SHAMITA on Twitter.