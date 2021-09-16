Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh & Moose Jattana Celebrate After Neha Bhasin's Elimination; Netizens React

As Bigg Boss OTT is inching towards finale, Bigg Boss threw a googly! Mid-week elimination happened yesterday and Neha Bhasin was evicted just a few days before the finale. Former contestants Akshara Singh and Moose Jattana have reacted, in fact, celebrated after Neha Bhasin's elimination was announced.

Akshara and Moose took to social media to express their happiness over Neha's eviction. Moose dramtically (making sad and crying face) said, "Shubhkamanye. Thank you Bigg Boss. Badhainyaan!" She captioned the video as, "I have never been happier lol woops." She also said, "Thank you Bigg Boss. So Happy. So good decision."

On the other hand, Akshara Singh shared a video in which she was seen saying, "Apne Saare shashtra apna ke bhi, bichari kuch nahi kar pai, bahar aa hi gai (Despite using all the weapons in her arsenal, she could not do anything and is now out)."

Meanwhile, netizens too have reacted not only to Neha Bhasin's eviction, but also to Akshara and Moose's celebration on Neha's eviction. While some of them praised Neha for playing well in the house, many of them trolled her. Take a look at a few tweets!

Netizens Happy With Neha Bhasin's Eviction



Riddhi: For the very first time #BiggBossOTT did not give any biased/contractual result but actually listened to the audience's dil-I-khwahish and evicted #NehaBhasin. All the fandoms unanimously prayed for her eviction today and they had to agreeeee #DivyaAgarwal.

Priyanka Jha: Finally #NehaBhasin got Eliminated. 4/5 days ago she was telling in LF that She's in Top 4 and #DivyaAgarwal isn't. Lmao! She was living in her la la land which must have been shattered today. Never saw so much hatred for any contestant more than hers. #BiggBossOTT #Chundi.

@PwinceRaJ007: Divided by fandoms. United by "Chundi's Eviction".

Netizens React To Moose & Akshara Celebrating Post Neha's Elimination



Netizens even trolled the girls (Moose and Akshara) for trolling and celebrating Neha Bhasin's elimination. Take a look at a few tweets!

Zuii_sometimes: Recently I saw @AKSHARASINGH1 and #MooseJatana story,n I still laughing, jealous ladies. tum dono se jda hi game khela h #NehaBhasin ne , to phle khud par haso.such a jealous people. TM dono ko bhi #janta ne bhar Kiya tha, Neha ne nahi.

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Is Evicted, Nishant Bhatt Lashes Out On Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana Feels Shamita-Raqesh Are Boring & Makers Are Giving Undue Importance To Neha

@bhayankar_alsi: The most uncivilised one award goes to #AksharaSingh.

#iamjyo: Moose #NehaBasin big boss ke ghar se out hui hai, industry se naahi. She is very good singer uska career set hai babe.tu apne career pe focus kar. ghar andar babee karke pakaya hume. Bahar ake bigg boss khel rahi nishu chachi ki chamchi #PratikSehajpal #ShamitaShetty #BBOTT.

Vishal Goyal: Who is moose jattana, Does anyone know her, Neha Bhasin ke saamne kaun hai yeh.

(Social media posts are not edited)