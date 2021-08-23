Bigg Boss OTT: Hina Khan Reacts To A Fan Who Praised Her For Not Tweeting About Other BB Seasons’ Contestants

Hina Khan is considered as one of the most popular contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. She was recently seen on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. After her participation in BB 11, the diva has appeared in several seasons of the show and also participated in BB 14 as a mentor. Every season of Bigg Boss and its contestants have always been the hot topics of discussion for several ex-contestants of the show. However, Hina Khan is an exception, who has never been a part of that list.

Recently, a fan praised the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina for not tweeting or posting any hate comment about Bigg Boss contestants. The fan wrote, "Every year we see so many ex BB contestants do this tweet and hate thing on participants. But the classy @eyehinakhan does no tweets nothing. She doesn't say a word against anyone, not even those who say rubbish about her. Ignore and slay them queen #HinaKhan."

"This MTV chaap said the vilest and stupidest things about you but of course as you have done in so many years you kept your class and beat the crass in the best possible way," he further tweeted. Interestingly, Hina Khan noticed her fans' opinion about her and thanked him for the same. She also cited the reason behind not posting any tweet about the contestants of the show.

I appreciate and respect the challenges that house presents to everyone and after enduring it …

it will not be fair or human of me to comment on what we see.. coz a person can be more ..and perspectives can be less.. ✌️ https://t.co/ScZZOri7Y7 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) August 22, 2021

Hina Khan tweeted, "I appreciate and respect the challenges that house presents to everyone and after enduring it...it will not be fair or human of me to comment on what we see.. coz a person can be more ..and perspectives can be less..." Well, fans loved Hina's thought behind her choice of not tweeting about contestants.

Hina Khan's BF Rocky Jaiswal On Their Marriage Plans: We Think That There's Still Time For Marriage

Hina Khan Remembers Her Late Father, Shares Fond Memories With Him

Talking about the actress' latest work, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video 'Baarish Ban Jaana' opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The duo is currently busy shooting for the new song, 'Mohabbat Hai'.