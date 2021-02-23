Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Celebrate Three Year Of Togetherness; Share Adorable Posts

Television's adorable couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated their third wedding anniversary yesterday (February 22). The actors shared adorable pictures, lovely notes and wished each other on the special occasion.

Shoaib recreated a lovely moment from their wedding ceremony and shared then and now pictures, and wrote, "Love is not about how many days, months or years you have been together. Love is how much you love each other every single day. Alhamdulillah 3 yrs completed Inshallah endless to go. Shaadi ki saalgirah mubarak meri shareek-e-hayat @ms.dipika love you always ❤️."

On the other hand, Dipika shared an adorable picture snapped with Shoaib and revealed that her life has got better and more beautiful each day because of him and his family. She also shared the gift that Shoaib's sister gave.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress wrote, "3 years now of being "Shoaib ki dulhan" and life only gets better & more beautiful each day.... Zindagi me itni mohabbat bhar di hai aapne ki kabhi kabhi darr lagta hai ki kahin khud ki hi nazar na lag jaaye.... Zindagi zyaada khoobsurat isiliye hai kyunki aapki wajah se meri life me ammi aur @saba_ka_jahaan ki Mohabbat bhi aa gayee hai... unke saath ke bina ye safar itna khoobsurat nahi hota jitna aaj hai... Jaise aaj ka hi ye din... Iss pyaare se dupatte ko gift karke Saba ne bahut special kar diya... wo jaanti hai uski bhabi ki kya pasand hai kya cheez hai jo unke dil ke kareeb hai... Happy maariage Anniversary to us @shoaib2087 & Happy 3 beautiful years of togetherness Ammi @saba_ka_jahaan & Shoaib ❤️ Aap sab meri jaan ho... aaphime meri jaan basti hai 🤗."

For the uninitiated, Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot in 2018 after dating for four-five years. Recently, the duo featured in a romantic music video 'Yaar Dua', which garnered a lot of appreciation by viewers, especially Shoaika fans.

