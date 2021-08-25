EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 14 Couple Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin To Go On Ladakh Trip; Deets Inside

Famous TV couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have always been making headlines with their cute pictures and viral videos. The duo has been dating each other for quite a long time now and never misses any chance to give major couple goals to their fans. Ever since Aly and Jasmin came out of Bigg Boss 14 house, JasLy fans keep a tab of the couple's daily activities.

Amidst all, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are going to Ladakh tomorrow (August 26, 2021). They will be jetting off to Ladakh early in the morning tomorrow from Mumbai airport. When asked the details about Aly and Jasmin's Ladakh trip, a source close to the Bigg Boss 14 couple exclusively told Filmibeat that they are going for a week-long vacation with their bunch of friends. The names of JasLy friends are still unknown, but the Ladakh trip is going to be a happening one for them.

Well, after this piece of information, fans are eager to see some beautiful pictures of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin from their Ladakh trip. Talking about the couple, they were sharing a close bond of friendship for many years. In the Bigg Boss 14 house, they came close and confessed their love for each other.

After Jasmin's eviction, Aly Goni survived in Bigg Boss 14 show and became one of the finalists of it. Apart from that, fans are also keen to know about their marriage plans. However, Jasmin and Aly said that they are currently focusing on their work and will let people know about their wedding date. They have recently featured in several music videos like 'Tera Suit', 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' and '2 Phone'.