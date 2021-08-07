EXCLUSIVE! Naina Singh On Lucknow Girl Beating Cab Driver: Feminism Is Being Misunderstood In So Many Ways

The viral video of a Lucknow girl beating a cab driver has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, the cab driver had accidentally stopped his car before the woman. After that, she dragged him out of the car and started slapping him continuously, that too in front of the traffic police officer. The driver didn't react to her actions and stayed calm. Well, the video went viral on social media, and netizens started praising the cab driver.

Many people on social media said that the girl took undue advantage of feminism. Like netizens, several celebs are voicing their opinion over this latest issue that happened in the country. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan criticised the girl and praised the cab driver for not losing his calm.

Friendship Day EXCLUSIVE! How Splitsvilla 10 Rivals Naina Singh & Akash Choudhary Became Best Friends Forever

Recently, Splitsvilla 10 winner and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Naina Singh exclusively shared her opinion with Filmibeat. When asked about the same, the Kumkum Bhagya fame said, "I think the term feminism is being misunderstood in so many ways. Unfortunately, a lot of girls started taking undue advantage of men in the name of feminism, which is so wrong. Feminism means equal authority, not bashing men up. It's interesting how she's going around telling people that she's been beaten up by over a hundred people; if that's true, I'd like to see that footage."

Gauahar Khan Praises The Lucknow Cab Driver, Criticises Woman Who Beat Him

It seems Naina Singh is quite disappointed with her behaviour. Talking about the actress, she has also featured in India's Next Superstars as a contestant. She was playing the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya. But later, she quit the show and was replaced by Pooja Banerjee. She had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house a wild card contestant.