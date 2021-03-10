EXCLUSIVE! Shagun Pandey On Splitsvilla 13’s New Format, True Love & Rannvijay Singha-Sunny Leone

Shagun Pandey On Splitsvilla 13 Format

While speaking about the new format of the show, Shagun Pandey said, "I am always happy to see the new season of Splitsvilla, because there is a new youthful vibe. I feel very competitive when I see the new season. I always feel like just go back, perform the task and win the title, as I was a finalist back then. I always think that there is new competition in town, and let's just work harder to compete with them.

Shagun Praises Rannvijay Singha And Sunny Leone

Speaking about Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, the Tujhse Hai Raabta actor said, "Rannvijay, Sunny and MTV have always been amazing for me. I love them a lot."

Shagun Pandey On Finding True Love On Splitsvilla

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show, and we have seen several couples in the past who got connected to each other on the show, but eventually broke up after that. Shagun Pandey was paired with Samyuktha Hegde in Splitsvilla 11. When asked about finding true love in Splitsvilla, the actor said, "Yes, it is just a place where you are working and you meet somebody, and if you fall in love, you fall in love. Otherwise, you are just partners playing the game. So, that is okay! There are a lot of times where couples have stayed together for a long time and had relationships. So according to me, yes, people can find true love on Splitsvilla."

Does Splitsvilla Help To Boost Career In Entertainment Industry?

There have been a lot of people like Priyank Sharma, Divya Agarwal, Naina Singh and others who shot to fame due to Splitsvilla. However, Shagun Pandey feels that it doesn't help to boost your career in the entertainment industry. He said, "No, Splitsvilla will not help you boost your career. It's eventually you, who will help yourself to boost your career in the industry. Splitsvilla is just an opportunity."