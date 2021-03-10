EXCLUSIVE! Shagun Pandey On Splitsvilla 13’s New Format, True Love & Rannvijay Singha-Sunny Leone
MTV Splitsvilla 13 has finally started airing on the small screen from March 6, 2021. Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone are back as hosts and brought a new format this season. In the first episode of Splitsvilla 13, Rannvijay and Sunny introduced 21 contestants of the show, which includes 12 girls and 9 boys. As we revealed earlier, there will be two villas in this season, and to spice it up a bit, the makers will add a love triangle twist to the show.
Well, Splitsvilla X3 has been shot in Kerala, and fans are amused with its new format. Recently, Filmibeat contacted Splitsvilla 11 finalist and actor Shagun Pandey and asked him about the new format of the show. In a candid interaction with us, Shagun shared his thoughts about the same and spoke about true love and the hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone.
Shagun Pandey On Splitsvilla 13 Format
While speaking about the new format of the show, Shagun Pandey said, "I am always happy to see the new season of Splitsvilla, because there is a new youthful vibe. I feel very competitive when I see the new season. I always feel like just go back, perform the task and win the title, as I was a finalist back then. I always think that there is new competition in town, and let's just work harder to compete with them.
Shagun Praises Rannvijay Singha And Sunny Leone
Speaking about Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, the Tujhse Hai Raabta actor said, "Rannvijay, Sunny and MTV have always been amazing for me. I love them a lot."
Shagun Pandey On Finding True Love On Splitsvilla
Splitsvilla is a dating reality show, and we have seen several couples in the past who got connected to each other on the show, but eventually broke up after that. Shagun Pandey was paired with Samyuktha Hegde in Splitsvilla 11. When asked about finding true love in Splitsvilla, the actor said, "Yes, it is just a place where you are working and you meet somebody, and if you fall in love, you fall in love. Otherwise, you are just partners playing the game. So, that is okay! There are a lot of times where couples have stayed together for a long time and had relationships. So according to me, yes, people can find true love on Splitsvilla."
Does Splitsvilla Help To Boost Career In Entertainment Industry?
There have been a lot of people like Priyank Sharma, Divya Agarwal, Naina Singh and others who shot to fame due to Splitsvilla. However, Shagun Pandey feels that it doesn't help to boost your career in the entertainment industry. He said, "No, Splitsvilla will not help you boost your career. It's eventually you, who will help yourself to boost your career in the industry. Splitsvilla is just an opportunity."
