Ganesh Chaturthi Special! Divya Dutta Shares Her Special Moment With Ganpati Bappa (EXCLUSIVE)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is here, and many people are very excited to welcome Lord Ganesha to their homes. Ganpati Festival is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, as people worship the god of knowledge and excellence, Ganpati Bappa. This 10-day long festival brings joy and happiness to many people's lives, and this year, all are praying for their good health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Bollywood actress Divya Dutta had a candid conversation with Filmibeat, in which she spoke about the Ganpati festival and celebration at her home. Divya said, "Every year Bappa coming home is a fond memory. For me, I think, my mom started this tradition for us when I had come to Mumbai. I used to look in awe when the festival happened, and one fine day mom said, let us also start doing it. I was most thrilled, and it's a very elating feeling to have Bappa home."

"My most special moments are when I sit by myself and just have a chat with him, and it's beautiful. It's lovely to just have him home, and it's so amazing that in Mumbai, whoever you know and however busy they are, they come to meet Bappa in your house. I think it's the most amazing thing," Divya Dutta added. Looks like Divya loves the Ganpati festival and enjoys each and every moment with immense joy and happiness.

On the professional front, Divya Dutta will next be seen in Bollywood films like Nastik, Sheer Qorma and Dhaakad. Her film Nastik stars Arjun Rampal, Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. In Sheer Qorma, she is playing the lesbian character opposite Swara Bhasker. On the other hand, Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut. Apart from that, Divya Dutta is also a part of Tahira Kashyap's film, Sharma Ji Ki Beti.