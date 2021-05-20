Hina Khan On Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I Was Just Done With The Show

Hina Khan is one of the most adored faces on Indian television. Her portrayal of Akshara in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had catapulted her into the main league and since then, there was no looking back for her. Recently Hina revealed why she had shocked her fans by quitting the show even though her character was one of the main highlights of the show.

Hina revealed that she did not have any agenda behind leaving the show. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay actress spoke with ETimes about the same and said, "When I left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai I had nothing in mind. I had never thought about any image makeover or proving anything to anybody or to the world. I wasn't thinking that I want to show my side to the world. It was not the case. I was just done with the show and I wanted to take a break. That's it."

Also Read: Hina Khan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Expresses Her Excitement For Her New Song

Hina Khan also spoke about her appearance in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11. Even though she had lost the winning trophy to actress Shilpa Shinde, Hina was one of the most talked-about contestants of the show. Her fashion statements, friendship with Priyank Sharma and rivalry with Shilpa had grabbed several eyeballs.

Also Read: Hina Khan Remembers Her Late Father, Shares Fond Memories With Him

Speaking about the same, the Hacked actress said, "But the whole game changed when I went inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. That too not when I was inside the house, it was when I came out of the show. I just wore different clothes in BB 11. When I came out I realised 'oh my outfits are being liked', people have seen me in a different light, I have become this fashionista for them. That's when I made a conscious decision that I will keep this going."

On the work front, Hina Khan is on a promotional spree for her recently released song 'Patthar Wargi'. The actress can be seen alongside actor Tanmay Ssingh in the same. The track has been composed by B Praak and has been crooned by Ranvir. Hina also has an exciting music video lined up with actor Shaheer Sheikh.