Independence Day 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Waseem Mushtaq & Arshi Share Their Views

Independence Day is around the corner! Popular television actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arshi Khan and Waseem Mushtaq shared with Filmibeat their views on Independence Day. Although the day is very important to everyone, the actors feel that today, a few people are just treating this day as just a holiday!

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Devoleena said, "Independence Day matters a lot. It's a day marked as one of the holidays. We have become busy with our work lives, August 15 is merely seen as another day of holiday. Some people plan a vacation trip, while other busy people might have planned to finish their pending work on this day. And a few might want to sleep through the whole day! Well, not denying the fact that the feeling of independence and respect for August 15 will always persist in our heart, but the enthusiasm to celebrate this day may have taken a backseat somewhere down the line which is actually sad."

Bigg Boss' Arshi Khan told us, "Independence Day is special for everyone, be it a child or an adult. It is the day of patriotism. We cannot help but get nostalgic of this very day every year. Because today celebrations has taken back stage! In the morning, people play desh bhakti song and the rest of the day is like another holiday."

Waseem Mushtaq, who is seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2, wants people to raise their voice and get freedom from social stigmas and rise above the religious and caste discrimination. He said, "We got our freedom from the British rule on this historic day, but we still have a lot more to do, to be truly free ... free from the social stigmas and rise above the religious and caste discrimination. So on this day, we all should do our little bit towards warding off the social evils which still plague us."