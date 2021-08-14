Latest TRP Ratings: Indian Idol 12 & Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Witness Jump; Colors TV Retains 2nd Spot

Anupamaa, GHKKPM & Indian Idol 12

While Star Plus' Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have retained top two places, Indian Idol 12 has managed to grab the third spot. The shows have managed to get 4.0, 3.4 and 3.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Imlie & KKK 11

Star Plus' Imlie has dropped to the fourth spot with 3.0 TRP ratings followed by Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 at the fifth spot with 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, YRKKK & Kundali Bhagya (Top 6-10)

At sixth place is Super Dancer 4 (2.6), followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein (2.6), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2.3), Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2.2) and Kundali Bhagya (2.1) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.8 and 1.0 TRP ratings, respectively. Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye and Ishk Par Zor Nahi have managed to get 0.3 ratings (each).

Colors shows Shakti, Barrister Babu, Udaariyaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Dance Deewane 3 and Sasural Simar Ka 2 have managed to get 1.2, 1.4, 1.8, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.3 ratings.

Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.6, 2.1 and 0.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three shows. Other channels like Sony TV, Zee TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.