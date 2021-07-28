Kundali Bhagya: Mansi's Entry To Bring Positive Twist In Preeran's Lives; Giriraj To Play Mansi's Husband

Recently, Mansi Srivastava entered Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. The actress plays the role of Sonakshi, Karan's college friend. Mansi will be seen bringing positive twist in Preeta and Karan's lives.

Regarding her role, Mansi was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Sonakshi and Karan are college friends and share a great bond. She will also become extremely close to Preeta too. In fact, the positive shade of this character along with the numerous other shades that she will bring to the role is what really got me intrigued to portray this character. I met him and Shraddha during a photoshoot and was very warmly received by both of them. In fact, I feel the entire team is very sweet, I have also had the pleasure of meeting a few of them during my look tests and I am eager to begin shooting with all of them. I also hope the audience loves this new role of mine."

Apart from Mansi, Giriraj Kabra will be entering the show. He will be seen opposite Mansi in the show.When asked about his role, Giriraj didn't reveal much, but said that he will be seen playing the role of Mansi's husband in the show. The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I will play Sonakshi's (Mansi Srivastava) husband, Rajat, in the show. I am not at liberty to divulge much about my track. All I can say at this point is that it's an interesting character and the story will take a new turn soon after my marriage with Sonakshi."

When asked about joining the show midway that has been running since four years, he said that it is indeed challenging to enter such show, as all actors are established and their characters are accepted by the audience, but it is also an advantage. He added that it is always great to join a show, which is popular and appreciated by the audience.

Giriraj said that the team and my co-actors have been extremely welcoming, and are cooperative. He added that he is having a great time on the set shooting for the show.