Latest TRP Ratings: Udaariyaan Pushes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To 3rd Spot; Kumkum Bhagya Re-Enters Top 10

Top 5 shows

Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart while Udaariyaan has grabbed the second spot followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at the third place, Imlie at the fourth place and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the fifth places with 4.1, 3.1, 3.1, 2.8 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Top 6-10 Shows: YHC, Kumkum Bhagya & Choti Sarrdaarni

At the sixth place is Yeh Hai Chahatein, which has fetched with 2.3 ratings followed by Saath Nibaahana Saathiya 2 (2.1), Kumkum Bhagya (2.1), Kundali Bhagya (2.0) and Choti Sarrdaarni (1.9) at seventh to tenth places, respectively.

Bigg Boss 15 & The Big Picture

Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has witnessed a major drop. The weekday episodes have managed to grab 0.9 ratings while the weekend episodes have fetched 1.1 ratings. Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture has retained its ratings (0.8 ratings).

Star Plus & Colors' Popular Shows

Star Plus' Vidrohi, Pandya Store and Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali have grabbed 0.7, 1.9 and 0.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Colors shows Thapki Pyar Ki, Sirf Tum, Sasural Simar Ka 2 and Balika Vadhu 2 have managed to get 1.0, 1.8, 1.8 and 1.4 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Bade Acche Lagthe Hai 2 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have managed to get 1.4, 0.6 and 1.2 ratings.

Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi, Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have managed to get 1.8, 1.8, and 0.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Top 7 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV and SAB TV are top three channels. Other channels like Zee TV, Sony TV, Star Bharat and &TV have managed to bag fourth to seventh places, respectively.