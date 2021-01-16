Lockdown Ki Love Story Actor Mohit Malik Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms Pregnant Wife Aditi Is Safe

Mohit Malik, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Lockdown Ki Love Story, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor confirmed the news in an Instagram post whilst adding that he is under home quarantine at the moment. He then confirmed that his pregnant wife Aditi Malik is safe. For the unversed, Mohit and Aditi are expecting their first child.

The 37-year-old also mentions in his post that he caught a fever on January 14 and decided to go for a COVID-19 test and the report came positive. He even urges those who came in touch with him to take the necessary precautions.

Mohit wrote, “As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur. Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself.

He went on to add, “I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure. Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment.” Check out the post below:

