Mohit Malik On Lockdown Ki Love Story: The Feeling Of Getting Back To Shoot Was Honestly Great

Mohit Malik who took a break from the small screen after Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has made a stunning comeback with Lockdown Ki Love Story, also starring Sana Sayyad. The Star Plus series has premiered today and Mohit spoke about the light-hearted drama and his role in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Mohit said, “Lockdown Ki Love story is a refreshing, fun-filled, light-hearted and funny drama based on a couple's marriage turmoil amidst the lockdown. The concept is lovely and something new which has been experimented with for the first time ever. The show will make you cry, laugh, love and just feel good, which is the best part about it."

He went on to add, “I play the character of Dhruv, a desi banker from Allahabad. A romantic at heart and an honest and calm and composed guy who is always willing to do anything for his family and the one he loves. This role is going to be more of a personal journey for me in many ways, as Dhruv's strengths are my weaknesses, which I really hope to conquer and abide in myself throughout the journey of the show and portraying the character.”

On being quizzed about resuming work amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the actor said, “The feeling of getting back to shoot after a long gap was honestly great. Yes, the pandemic scare was and still is present, but we are following all necessary safety measures and protocols on set, ensuring that not only us but those around us are safe as well, so shooting for the show has been quite smooth till now.”

