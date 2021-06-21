Divya Drishti Fame Sana Sayyad Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Beau Imaad Shamsi On June 25

Sana Sayyad, who was seen in the popular show Divya Drishti, is all set to tie the knot very soon. The actress spoke with TOI and revealed that she will be marrying her beau Imaad Shamsi, an entrepreneur, in an intimate ceremony on June 25 with just a few guests in attendance.

She shared that she has known Imaad since college and for almost eight years. Sana, who was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story, revealed that Imaad and she started meeting after her show ended. The actress further mentioned that they soon developed a liking towards each other and things worked out well between their families as well.

The couple chose their wedding date soon after Sana’s father, who is in the Merchant Navy, returned home from his work. Speaking about her wedding, Sana said, “Both Imaad and I don’t fancy a lavish wedding. I always wanted an intimate ceremony or a court marriage. So, we decided that if that was the case, then we should get married soon rather than pushing it to next year, as my dad would be leaving for his work to return only after 10 months.”

Sana also spoke about her pre-wedding festivities and revealed that the Mehendi ceremony is on June 23, whilst her Haldi will take place tomorrow. “The mehendi ceremony is on June 23 and an intimate nikah ceremony is on June 25. We have invited only a limited number of guests so far, which include our families and close friends. The walima is going to be a low-key affair at Imaad’s residence. We will have dinner with just our immediate families in attendance,” she added.