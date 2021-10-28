    For Quick Alerts
      Meet Actress Nisha Rawal Tests Positive For COVID-19; Requests Fans To Take Precautions

      Nisha Rawal, who is currently seen in Zee TV’s Meet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her social media account to inform everyone about the same. She posted a series of short and informatory notes and requested everyone who has come in contact with her in the past few days to get their tests done.

      Nisha, who has been continuously shooting for her show, also requested fans to take precautions while citing that COVID is still around us. The actress wrote on her Instagram handle, “And finally the 3rd wave got me, just when I was about to get my 2nd jab. Yes, my result is COVID POSITIVE!”

      She went on to add, “I have been continuously shooting & have come in contact with many people. Have quarantined myself at home since I felt the first symptoms of a runny nose. It is my moral obligation to inform all those who came within a certain proximity with me, that please get your tests done!”

      Nisha concluded her note by saying, “Covid still exists so please do not give up on the precautions! Nisha Rawal” She shared the aforementioned note with the following caption: “I am Covid Positive & under quarantine! #covidpositivediaries (sic).” Check out the post below:

      A post shared by ɴɪsʜᴀ ʀᴀᴡᴀʟ (@missnisharawal)

      As soon as the actress shared the news, many of her friends and co-actors such as Ashi Singh, Karanveer Mehra, Amit Tandon among others expressed their concern for her and wished her a speedy recovery in the comments sections. Meanwhile, Nisha has recently also been in the news for the domestic violence case she filed against her estranged husband and actor Karan Mehra.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 21:37 [IST]
      X