Nisha Rawal’s Cryptic Post Amid Her Legal Battle With Estranged Husband Karan Mehra Goes Viral; Netizens React

TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's legal battle for their son Kavish's custody is known to all. After making domestic violence allegations against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Nisha Rawal got separated from him and took their son along with her. Since then, the duo is fighting for Kavish Mehra's custody.

Amidst all, Nisha Rawal recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram, in which she posted a quote by Gaur Gopal Das. She captioned the post as, "If this is what u needed to hear too... @gaurgopaldas."

The quote mentioned in the post reads, "If you speak too much, they'll say you're cheap. If you don't speak as much, they'll say you have an attitude. If you speak just as much as is required, they'll say you're mean. Whatever you do, they'll always say something. Don't allow what they'll say to define your life."

Well, the post indeed left everyone surprised as netizens started reacting to Nisha's cryptic Instagram post in the comments section. One user wrote, "Kuchh toh log kahengey! If it comes from people who don't matter-it doesn't matter."

Another user commented, "Oh so true, we cannot really please everyone! Somebody will have something or the other to say always! So lets be us." Well, there are many comments which are indeed interesting to read. Talking about the couple's issue, Nisha Rawal had filed a domestic violence case against Karan Mehra. He was even arrested by the police, and right now, he is out on anticipatory bail. After coming out on bail, Karan said that Nisha is bipolar.

Both Nisha and Karan have been levelling several allegations on each other. Hence, fans are eagerly waiting for the verdict from the court.

