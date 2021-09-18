Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Offered Rs 4 Crore To Participate In Bigg Boss 15; Actors To Bid Goodbye To Yeh Rishta?

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been grabbing headlines since a while now. Recently, there were reports that the show will be taking a generation leap and Moshin Khan, who doesn't want to play older role, might quit the show. When the actor was asked about the same, he neither neither agreed or disagreed to anything.

It was also said that the actor might quit the show as he will participate in Bigg Boss 15. As per the latest report, both Mohsin and Shivangi have been offered a whopping amount to be a part of Salman Khan's controversial show.

As per a Spotboye source report suggested, "They have been offered a hefty amount of Rs 4 crore and discussions are on. However, things have not been finalised yet as they are yet to complete their shoot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Whereas the contestants who have been finalized to enter the show will be going for their quarantine by the end of next week."

Regarding Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's generation leap, it is being said that the makers have decided to go for it. Apparently, Mohsin and Shivangi will be shooting their last episode by the end of this month. New actors will join in post generation leap.

Another source revealed to the portal, "Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. Hence, the decision has been made." However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

