Pandya Store Actress Krutika Desai Reveals Last Words Of Her Husband Imtiaz Khan Before His Death

Krutika Desai, who is currently seen playing the role of Suman in the Star Plus show, Pandya Store recently shared a tragic story of her late husband, actor-director Imtiaz Khan before his death. For the unversed, Krutika Desai's husband passed away on March 16, 2020, just five days before the country went into lockdown.

In an interview with Times of India, Krutika Desai revealed the last words her husband Imtiaz Khan said before taking his last breath. She said, "It was tough, but the way he said goodbye was heartening. He said, 'Chalo Kruttika, I am going now' and closed his eyes. He conveyed so many things through his eyes in those last moments and bestowed his love and strength on me. That gave me the courage to move on and become stronger for my daughter, who was very close to him."

Krutika Desai also spoke about the difficult times she faced after losing her husband Imtiaz Khan. She said, "My world turned upside down after my husband passed away suddenly. There were pros and cons to the lockdown because, in a way, it was nice to have that peace and heal quietly at home with my daughter Ayesha. I needed time to deal with this tragedy and the lockdown gave me that time. On the other hand, just a few days after he passed away, my daughter and I were left all alone - no one could come and visit us or comfort us in our time of grief. We had to come to terms with our loss alone."

The actress further stated, "I don't think I want to have a companion now. My life partner was enough. I am happy and blessed to have had him." Talking about Krutika Desai's career, she has worked in several Bollywood films like Insaaf, Dastak, Dattak The Adopted, Section 375 and so on. She was also a part of many popular TV shows like Buniyaad, Air Hostess, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Chandrakanta, Kumkum, Chandramukhi, Black, Uttaran and so on.