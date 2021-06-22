Pandya Store’s Shiny Doshi Announces Her Engagement With Beau Lavesh Khairajani On Social Media, Shares Video

Shiny Doshi, who is currently seen playing the main lead in Star Plus' Pandya Store, announced her engagement to boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani through a beautiful video on her social media today. It must be noted that the actress has been dating Lavesh for the last three years and keeps sharing their love-struck pictures on her feed. Meanwhile, it was last year when the two officially got engaged but she had kept her engagement a secret until now.

However, Shiny has now finally opened up about it by sharing a beautiful collage of her special day where we see the couple on the beachside. The 31-year old exchanged rings with boyfriend Lavesh on January 4, 2020, and we see the latter getting down on his knees to propose to her.

Shiny, who dazzled in a white maxi gown shared the video with the following caption: "It looks like a fairytale but it's for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life❤ Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k ❤ #happythree 🧿 #forever #engaged💍." Check out the post below:

Prior to publicly declared her engagement, Shiny had shared another picture where she is seen resting her head on Lavesh's shoulder by a scenic location. The actress wrote, "It doesn't matter where you are going, it's who you have beside you❤ #bliss #naturelovers #forever #mysanity #blessingtohaveyouinmylife #togetherforever (sic)." Take a look!

In an earlier interview with BT, the actress had revealed that she met Lavesh through her best friend, actress Pranitaa Pandit. On being quizzed if she planned to get married soon, Shiny had replied by stating, "We have been wanting to tie the knot, but have decided to let this phase pass. One can’t think of celebrating during such grim times. We would also want our relatives and well-wishers to attend our big day and bless us. We will finalise a date once things have settled."