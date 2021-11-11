Pankhuri Awasthy Reveals Gautam Rode’s Reaction To Her Role In Maddam Sir; Read Statement

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode, who recently entered the SAB TV show, Maddam Sir opened up about her role as an AI (Artificial Intelligence) - Police Officer. For the unversed, she is playing the role of a robot for the first time, and she is very much excited to play the most challenging part.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Pankhuri Awasthy revealed her actor-husband Gautam Rode's reaction to her role. She said, "I loved the character the moment I heard it. The first thing I did was I shared it with Gautam and even he liked it. I decided to not make it totally robotic because she has been programmed like that. I won't blink while saying my dialogues. It is difficult to stand stiff and straight all the while and not blink but I am trying it."

While speaking about her character, Pankhuri said that it is very interesting and different. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress revealed that her character doesn't have any emotions, but later people will see her learning emotions. She feels blessed to be part of the show.

Pankhuri Awasthy said, "The look is very simple and it is a blessing. When I was giving the look test, I realised it is such a blessing. There's no heavy jewellery, ghoonghat, Pallu, saree or heavy makeup. It is very easy to perform as the makeup is very lightweight." She also stated that the team of Maddam Sir is fantastic and gives her a homely feeling.

Talking about the show, Maddam Sir also stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Sonali Naik, Bhavika Sharma, Priyanshu Singh, Ajay Jadhav, Rahil Azam and many others in key roles. Coming back to Pankhuri Awasthy, she has acted in TV shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Laal Ishq and so on. She was also a part of the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.