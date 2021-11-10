Parth Samthaan & Niti's Fans Trend ‘Manan Is Coming Back’ After The Actor Dropped Hint Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan was one of the popular and most-loved youth-based shows, which starred Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles. The actors became household names after doing the show. Fans loved the jodi and they lovingly called them MaNan (Manik and Nandini- Parth and Niti's screen names). Due the show and actors' popularity, the makers came up with three seasons. Recently, Parth hinted about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 which has got fans excited.

Parth had shared a post, which he captioned as, "Let's see what y'all have to say about this one ??? 😋😎❤️ #kyy4." This post got homogonous response from fans and the actor couldn't stop reacting to the same. He further wrote, "Woah ....overwhelmed by this amazing feedback .. well now let's wait and watch what 2022 has in store 😎😁❤️." As soon as Parth shared the post, fans started trending 'Manan Is Coming Back'.

@Norrsumera23: Kaisi yeh yaariaan is a masterpiece and no one gets to deny that!! MANAN IS COMING BACK.

@parthsfansquad: Parth Samthaan always being the first one to drop the bombs regarding KYY before the official announcement comes >>>> - I love him for this, he always knows what to do at the right time. MANAN IS COMING BACK.

Brijbala: there's something about them- something magical, something that cannot be explained in words but can only be experienced! the way they not only set the screens on fire, but bring a certain calm and purity to their scenes that leaves the viewer in awe! ♡ -MANAN IS COMING BACK.

benaam.rishtaa: Our Boy is Super excited..His excitement is treat to watch... He loves Kyy Much.

Aisyah Abdul: I'm still on cloud nine, feels like a dream coming true. Make a way for S4! Make a way for MaNan cause they will be back soonest @/ 2022! Loudly crying face❤ || MANAN IS COMING BACK ||

(Social media posts are not edited)