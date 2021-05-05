Parth Samthaan Wishes To Let Go Of His 'Single' Tag Due To The Lockdown, Says He Is Ready To Mingle

Actor Parth Samthaan is basking in the love that his recently released web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu has been garnering from his fans. The series is currently streaming on the OTT platform ALTBalaji. The actor who is on a promotional spree for the same also spilt some beans about his relationship status in a recent interaction.

Talking about the same, Parth spoke to host Siddharth Kannan on a radio chat show stating that he wishes to let go of his 'single' tag during the current COVID-19 lockdown. The Kaise Yeh Yaariyan actor said, "I am absolutely single and happy. But right now, I feel like I should be in a relationship because of the current situation. Unfortunately, India is kind of covered with cases."

He also confessed that he is open to looking for love and is very much ready to mingle. The actor also wished for things to get back to normal soon. Parth said, "I just hope the situation gets better and we can return to our routine lives and do big things." Talking about his show, Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, it also stars Patralekhaa and actor Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni in the lead roles.

Recently Parth also addressed the ongoing rumours of him being the main reason behind the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay wrapping up. For the unversed, he had essayed the male protagonist Anurag Basu on the show and was seen opposite Erica Fernandez. The actor rubbished all these speculations surrounding the same.

Speaking to ETimes about the same, Parth Samthaan revealed, "All the reports of Kasautii Zindagii Kay wrapping up or shutting down because of me were absolutely wrong and baseless. It was not like that. It was an overall decision by the makers by the channel. Yes, I won't lie that I had reached a saturation point and I wanted to grow. The situation at that time was very difficult for all of us to work together. Not only on our show but other shows as well. Because the situation we all were in was not right everyone was in a panic mode. It was difficult at that point."

Parth rose to fame with the teen drama Kaise Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of Manik Malhotra on the same that made him a household name and earned him a massive fan-following. His chemistry with co-star Niti Taylor was much loved by the masses.