Pavitra Rishta's Karan Veer Mehra-Nidhi's Wedding Functions Begin: Couple Looks Adorable At Mehendi Ceremony

Karan Veer Mehra, who became popular with the show Pavitra Rishta is all set to tie the knot with Nidhi Seth tomorrow (January 24, 2021). The actor's wedding functions have already begun. The couple's mehendi ceremony was held yesterday January 22, and they looked adorable together.

At the mehendi ceremony, the groom-to-be looked dapper in an off-white sherwani while Nidhi looked simple yet beautiful in a yellow chikankari suit. The Pavitra Rishta actor shared pictures on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "The begin of all beginnings, Mehndi with my ❤️ @nidhivseth. Thank you @alayabystage3 for dressing me up in style 😍🕺." Nidhi also shared a picture and wrote, "❣️ @karanveermehra."

The couple's friends from the industry- Karan Tacker, Sehban Azim, Gautam Rode, Pooja Gor, Nisha Rawal, Poppy Jabbal, Donal Bisht, Karanvir Sharma and others congratulated the couple by commenting on their posts.

The couple also shared a few pictures and videos on the Instagram videos in which they were seen having a blast at the ceremony. They were seen posing for cameras and dancing their heart out at their special day.

About the wedding the actor said that it will be an intimate affair in a gurudwara, in his hometown Delhi, followed by dinner with close friends. In an interview with a leading daily, Karan Veer had revealed that they have invited only 30 guests, but plan to hold a reception in Mumbai for their friends, who won't be able to attend the wedding in Delhi.

