Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Takes Leap Of 20 Years; Saahil Uppal And Riya Sharma’s Characters To Be Reborn

Colors' popular show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka has been getting solid popularity amongst the masses. The love story of Mayura and Omkar played by Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal is loved by viewers, all thanks to the show's powerful storyline and their chemistry.

According to the current track, Omkar and Mayura are trying to escape from Raghav (Karan Vohra) and Vishaka (Shruti Panwar). The couple gets married and Omkar that they will never get separated in life. After learning about Raghav's failure in killing Omkar, Vishaka kills Raghav and chases the couple. Eventually, she attacks the two lovers and kills them. Before dying Omkar promises that Mayura and Omkar will never be separated.

At this point, makers have decided to take a leap of 20 years in the show. In the leap version of Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Omkar and Mayura will be reborn in different families. Mayura will be shown as a rich and beautiful girl while Omkar as a middle-class hard-working boy. Riya Sharma and Saahil Uppal are very excited to play the new version of their character.

In a statement with media, Saahil Uppal said, "With this leap, things are set to turn even more dramatic and the viewers will see a very different version of Mayura and Omkar. While fate has placed them at the opposite ends of the spectrum, it is going to be amazing to see whether the two will connect and rediscover themselves. The viewers are in for a treat for sure this time around!"

Kanika Mann Wants To Do Negative Roles; Actress Spills The Beans About Her First Web Series [EXCLUSIVE]

On the other hand, Riya Sharma said, "With Omkar and Mayura passing away tragically in each other's arms, a new chapter will soon open for them. A chapter filled with drama, romance and a whole lot of entertainment. It's a very promising point in the show and I am sure our viewers will love to witness these two characters yet again but in a different avatar."

Exclusive! Anjali Gaikwad Shouldn't Return To Indian Idol 12, Says Sudhir Yaduvanshi Of The Voice 3

Talking about the Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, the show also stars Jaya Bhattacharya, Iqbal Azad, Shruti Ulfat, Asmita Sharma, Gautam Vig, Abhishek Malik and others in key roles. It airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm.