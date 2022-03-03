Shehzada Dhami To Play Grown-Up Bajirao In Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

Zee TV show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The show is based on Peshwa's first wife Kashibai Bajirao Ballal's life. Let us tell you, the show is going to take a major leap as the story of the grown-up version of the lead characters will be shown soon. It has to be noted that Pinjara- Khubsurti Ka fame Riya Sharma will be seen playing the role of the grown-up Kashibai in the show.

And now, the makers have finalised the male lead who will play the grown-up Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Choti Sarrdaarni actor Shehzada Dhami has been roped in to play Bajirao Ballal in the show.

The leap episodes will be shown in the second half of March. Riya and Shehzada will take over the show from Aarohi Patel and Venkatesh Pande who are playing the lead characters now. If reports are to be believed, Shehzada Dhami quit Choti Sarrdaarni in July 2021 to play the lead role in upcoming projects.

Actress Aastha Chaudhary To Get Married To Aditya Banerjee On THIS Date

Balika Vadhu 2 Star Shivangi Joshi Says 'People Will See A Different Concept Of Balika Vadhu Now'

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Shehzada Dhami had said that he had decided to play the lead character in the show. He expressed his desire to play good characters. Talking about Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, the show also stars Aishwarya Narkar, Tarun Khanna, Smita Jaykar, Hetal Yadav, Amardeep Garg, Amol Bawdekar, Amit Pandey, Surbhi Gautam and others in key roles.