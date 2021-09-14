Qurbaan Hua Going Off-Air; Rajveer Singh Aka Neel Reveals How He Felt While Reading Last Page Of Script

Zee TV's popular show Qurbaan Hua that was launched in February 2020, is all set to bid adieu on September 17. Fans loved the on-screen chemistry of the lead jodi Neel and Chahat played by Rajveer Singh and Pratibha Ranta. The lead actor Rajveer confirmed the news and reacted to the show going off-air.

The actor spoke to TOI about his journey on the show. He said that although he is sad that the journey is over, he is glad that he was a part of the beautiful show. He also revealed how he felt while reading the last page of the script.



Rajveer was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When I was reading the last page of my script, it said 'Happy Ending' and I wondered how was it a happy ending because whenever a show gets over, you feel a bit sad that the journey is over."

It is quite a challenge, when a new actor replaces the popular character in the show. Rajveer is happy that he was able to take over the challenge when Karan Jotwani, who played the role of Neel exited the show.

The actor said, "I am happy that I was able to take over this challenge of leading the show midway when Karan Jotwani decided to quit. It was challenging because everyone has preconceived ideas when a new actor joins an existing team. But I was able to fulfil people's expectations and convince the makers that I was a good choice for the role. Viewers also showed love and appreciation for our team. The show ran for 18 months and I think it is commendable in these times."

During the pandemic, the team relocated to Goa and Navsari. The actor said that they shot in a very difficult conditions and were constantly scared because of the ongoing pandemic, but everything went well. He added that he also performed some high action scenes and concluded by saying that he has to undergo knee surgery soon.