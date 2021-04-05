Rajveer Singh And Abhijeet Sawant Test Positive For COVID-19

Like the movie industry, Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the Indian television industry as well. After Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajan Shahi, Rupali Ganguly, Vipul Roy, Kanika Mann and others, Qurbaan Hua actor Rajveer Singh and Indian Idol 1 winner and singer Abhijeet Sawant have tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

According to Pinkvilla report, Rajveer Singh has quarantined himself at home after testing positive for COVID-19 and will only resume work after recovering fully from the illness. He has reportedly asked people to stay safe, and fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

On the other hand, Abhijeet Sawant took to his Twitter handle and informed fans after testing positive for Coronavirus. The Indian Idol 1 winner tweeted, "I tested Covid positive.. Be safe take all precautions. Don't ignore wearing mask #CoronavirusIndia #COVIDSecondWave #Govinda #bollywoodsinger #Bollywood."

He posted a series of videos on his Instagram story, in which he asked people to take care of themselves and even if they have mild symptoms, requested them to get tested. The singer revealed that he had fever for a couple of days, hence, he decided to get tested.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, where the showbiz is operated on a large scale. As per the latest count, Mumbai has recorded more than 11,000 positive cases of COVID-19. The government of Maharashtra has already asked makers not to keep more people on the sets while shooting, and imposed weekend lockdown in the state.

