Ravi Dubey Reacts To Nia Sharma Calling Him The 'Best Kisser'; Reveals If He Feels Same About Her

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma are one of the hottest on-screen jodi of television, thanks to Jamai Raja. The duo will be seen in the web series Jamai Raja 2.0 in a bold avatar. The actress had even shared an underwater picture with Ravi as the duo shared a passionate kiss. The teaser of the show increased excitement level amongst fans. While talking about the intimate scenes, Nia called her co-star Ravi the 'best kisser'.

When Ravi was asked about his reaction about the same, he said that he takes it as a compliment. His answer if he feels the same about Nia, proves he is a gentleman.

When Koimoi asked Ravi about Nia's comment, he said, "I'm very very very fond of Nia and I'm particularly fond of this disruptive nature of hers. This is I think the biggest thing that sets her apart from everybody else. So, I don't mind it at all, in fact, I should take it as a compliment. What do you think?"

When asked if he feels the same about his co-star, he said, "I don't know if she would be comfortable with that answer (laughing). So, I would respect the dignity of Nia but I would say, she's the most professional person I've worked with. She's my best co-star and my most favourite co-star."

Well, now you know why everyone loves Ravi Dubey!

For the uninitiated, Nia has kick-started Jamai Raja 2.0 promotions. Recently, she graced Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021, wherein she shared her experience of shooting intimate scenes with Ravi. She said, "I had inhibitions kissing him on screen. But today when we talk about an intimate scene and when I am being interviewed, talking about my show, they ask me about comfortable I was kissing Ravi on screen. Well, I must say, Ravi, is the best kisser man!"

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna & Others Walk Red Carpet

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 Winners: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj & Others Bag Awards