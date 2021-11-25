Smriti Irani's Shooting For Kapil Sharma's Show Got Cancelled Due To A Misunderstanding?

The popularity of The Kapil Sharma Show is so huge that it's not a rare sight to see many big celebrities embrace the show to promote their professional endeavours. However, the latest development is that Honourable Minister Of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani's shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show recently got cancelled due to misunderstanding. Irani was about to grace the show to promote her new book 'Lal Salaam' wherein she debuts as an author.

According to a news report in Tellychakkar, Smriti Irani could not shoot for her episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The news report further mentioned that the shooting was cancelled due to a misunderstanding between Irani's driver and the gatekeeper of The Kapil Sharma Show. Not only this but reportedly both the comedian and the politician were not aware of this unfortunate misunderstanding. Well, we hope that after overcoming this misunderstanding, the actress-turned-politician goes on to embrace the show.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani recently introduced her book 'Lal Salaam' on her social media handle. She captioned the post stating, "In the dense forest of a dusty town in Central India where violence looms, a cop is on a mission to bring to justice the mastermind behind #LalSalaam." Her close friend and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor also left a heartwarming message for her on her social media account.

The producer wrote, "She is special in many ways. I've seen her as a leader focused driven, strong resilient but I've also seen her soft compassionate empathetic to ppl who are not even in her life ( her old co tv colleagues)! No one knows art world economics n human psychology like her and yet she stands nonchalant when people questioned it cause of her humble n tv background! N now she is breaking new ground by turning into an author! How do you manage all this ! ? I think cause u believe! To someone, I'm so proud to know here is a book I'm waiting to read."

Meanwhile talking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian put up strings of hilarious and entertaining episodes on his show. Superstar Salman Khan graced his show to promote his movie Antim: The Final Truth. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji also appeared on the show to promote Bunty Aur Babli 2.