Sudhaa Chandran Says ‘CISF Officers Particularly Called Me And Admitted That There Is No Such Rule’

Sudhaa Chandran, who had complained about the airport authorities for asking her to remove her prosthetic leg for a security check-up, is now feeling glad for CISF's immediate action over her complaint. For the unversed, the actress had shared a video on her Instagram, in which she had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked her to look into the matter.

After her post, CISF official Twitter handles issued an apology to the actor. They tweeted, "We assure Ms.Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers." Well, after her complaint, CISF quickly started looking into this matter with utmost urgency.

Sudhaa Chandran told ETimes TV, "I got a call from CISF officers saying that they are looking into this matter with utmost urgency. I am so happy that they are acting on it in less than 24 hours of me posting the video. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Minister of Civil Aviation, sent me a message with an apology and said that he will personally look into the matter so none of us will have an issue, going forward. I am extremely happy that our ministers are connecting with the common man. Also, I want to thank Mr Scindia, Mr Gopal Shetty, who is an MP, and all the CISF officials for taking immediate action about my concern."

She further added, "That day, CISF officers particularly called me and admitted that there is no such rule and there is nothing like insistence of opening of a prosthetics as it is only done under exceptional circumstances and we don't fall under that category."

Talking about Sudhaa Chandran, the actress has acted in several TV shows and Bollywood movies. She is known for her villainous characters in the shows like Naagin, Kaahin Kissii Roz and so on.