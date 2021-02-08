Tannaz Irani Says She Seeks Inspiration From Ranveer Singh To Play Negative Character In Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Tannaz Irani, who is currently seen in the role of Maharani Rajeshwari Singh Rawat in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega, reveals that she has been maintaining distance on the show’s set. The actress says she restricts herself from engaging informally with the cast and crew, in the attempt that it would help maintain the shades of her character. Tannaz, who is playing her first negative role, says she took inspiration from none other Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh himself.

Speaking about making this choice, Tannaz told TOI, “Playing this character has been difficult for me because it’s totally different from who I am. I love talking and meeting new people, and I am always the life of the party, but that’s not what the role requires right now. So, to maintain the negativity in my character, I decided to try keeping a distance from my team. While I do have a fair share of fun with them, I feel that if I start mixing around and become too friendly with everyone on the set, it would break the whole image of my character being strict and stern and automatically I would lose the respect and aura that I have for the character."

She went on to add, “The inspiration actually came from Ranveer Singh, when he had locked himself in a room to get into his Padmavat’s character. I feel if they do it for movies, we should also be doing it for television too, because this really helps and it has worked well for me. People don’t take television acting very seriously but I feel if you really maintain it and take it seriously, as an actor one can truly benefit from that.”

For the unversed, Tannaz Irani had tested positive for COVID-19 back in December last year. The actress had shared the news on her social media account and was home quarantined after her test results came in. She then took all the precautionary measures and recovered from the dreaded virus by the end of 2020.

