Tannaz Irani Tests Positive For COVID-19; Thanks Actor-Husband Bakhtiyaar For Being Supportive & Understanding

Tannaz Irani, who is currently seen in Apna Bhi Time Aayega, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to social media to inform fans about the same.

The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "Positive me Tested Corona Positive today. 😓😓😓😓 I'm praying that I hope I don't infect anyone. @bhakhtyar thank you for being so cool and supportive and warm and understanding! Love you."

Tannaz's actor-husband Bakhtiyaar Irani shared a few pictures of the actress and wrote, "It's sad but it's true @tannazirani_ has been tested positive. Please all artist at shoots do not take it lightly... Masks have to be worn covering the nose and the mouth ....most people everywhere wear it below leaving the nose area open.. its like keeping your d... Outside the underwear. Take care ...everyone.. and guide people if u see others wearing it wrong...( It's not my job ..is not the right attitude) let's make it a better place."

As soon as Tannaz and Bakhtiyaar shared the news, their fans and friends from the industry wished actress a speedy recovery. Take a look at a few celebrities' comments!

Sayantani Ghosh: Oh .. Pl tc 🤗

Kishwer Merchant: oh damn !! take care 😇

Nisha Rawal: Nooooo! Hope she gets well soon 🙏🏻

Sara Khan: Get well soon ❤️

Ali Asgar: Pray for ur speedy recovery Tanaaz

Tannaz was previously seen in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she played the role of Dr Nishi Sippy, but she quit it midway.

