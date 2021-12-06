TKKS: Krushna Jokes About Navjot Singh Sidhu Sending Him Bouquet After He Kidnapped Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show has always managed to entertain the fans with its hilarious acts and special appearances by celebrity guests. In the latest episode of the popular show, host Kapil Sharma welcomed Karan Deol and his co-stars Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari. They graced the TKKS stage to talk about their upcoming film Velle.



Sunny Deol too joined them on stage and Kapil showed him the footage of choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant wherein she was seen crediting him for discovering her talent. Kapil also asked Karan if he talked about his girlfriends with Sunny. Sunny revealed that Karan once brought home a girl and it made him worry about what her parents might think.



Krushna Abhishek then entered the stage as Sapna and Archana Puran Singh was called 'vella' by Sapna. Krushna also got Ashraf Ali on the stage and Sunny asked him how he has shrunk and it made everyone laugh. Sapna aka Krushna continued his act after Ashraf’s exit and joked about how he kidnapped Archana but her hubby Parmeet Sethi sent him money and a bouquet and asked to keep Archana with him.

TKSS: Here’s How Karan Deol Reacted After Seeing Father Sunny Deol Romancing Juhi Chawla

The comedian then joked that even Navjot Singh Sidhu sent him a bouquet after two hours for kidnapping her. This left everyone in splits whilst he created more moments of laughter by asking Sunny for money. Kapil continued the act by exposing Krushna by telling Sunny how he earns his money by mimicking Dharamendra and him. Krushna hid and then said Sunny shouldn't have a problem if he is able to make 4 flats out of his name.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan Reveals Why He Stays In 1 BHK House

This was followed by the popular segment where Kapil reads out social media comments. Kiku Sharda joined him as Laccha for a segment where the audience got a chance to interact with the guests. Sumona Chakraborty entered as Bhuri and was mocked for not cracking enough good jokes by the host.