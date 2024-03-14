The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku, Krushna & Rajiv Given A Glimpse Of Their Quiry Bromance; WATCH

Kapil
Sharma
is
one
of
the
most
loved
comedians
of
the
country
who
is
known
for
winning
millions
of
hearts
with
his
impressive
comic
timings.
While
he
became
a
household
name
with
his
show
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
which
also
featured
Kiku
Sharda,
Rajiv
Thakur,
Krushna
Abhishek
and
others,
the
laughter
gang
is
all
set
to
make
a
comeback
once
again
with
a
bang.
Yes!
Kapil
and
his
gang
is
coming
up
with
a
new
show
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
which
will
be
premiered
on
Netflix.
Interestingly,
the
show
will
mark
Kapil's
first
collaboration
with
Sunil
Grover
post
their
infamous
mid-air
fight.
And
while
the
show
is
making
headlines,
Kiku
has
taken
the
social
media
by
a
storm
with
his
recent
video
ahead
of
the
show's
release.
The
video
featured
Kiku,
Krushna
and
Rajiv
and
trio
was
seen
giving
a
glimpse
of
their
quirky
bromance
but
in
a
hilarious
way.
The
infectious
energy
has
certainly
dropped
hints
of
the
upcoming
laughter
journey
with
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show.
Watch
Kiku
Sharda's
New
Video
with
Rajiv
Thakur
and
Krushna
Abhishek: