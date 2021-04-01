Toral Rasputra Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Lost Her Dad While She Was In Isolation

Just a few days ago, Molkki's lead couple Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan tested positive for COVID-19. Now, yet another actress from the show- Toral Rasputra, who joined the cast recently, has tested positive for the virus.

Confirming the same, she told TOI, "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I underwent a test on Monday, last week, and my reports came in the following day. After my co-actors Amar and Priyal tested positive, the production team informed me about the same and advised me to undergo an RT-PCR test."

The actress is undergoing through tough time as she lost her father while she was in isolation. She said, "I lost my dad on Wednesday, last week, while I was in isolation. He died of a heart attack. A lot has been going on...it is a bad time for me on the personal front."

Toral said that she is feeling better now. She added that fortunately, she doesn't have any complications, but has a cough and sore throat. She further added that she has quarantined herself for 14 days which is mandatory.

The actress revealed that the Molkki team is extremely supportive and are cooperating with her. She added that recovery is more important in this case and nobody can do anything about it. Toral concluded by saying that if it was just other health issue, she would have shot for a few hours, but since this scenario is different, she doesn't have any option but to rest and recover.

We wish speedy recovery to all the actors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

