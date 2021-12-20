Vidrohi: Unhappy With His Track, Zayn Ibad Khan Quits The Show

Vidrohi, a historical drama that is based on the times of the pre-independence British Era and explores the life-journey of Odia freedom fighter Bakshi Jagabandhu, stars Sharad Malhotra, Hemal Dev, Sulagna Panigrahi and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead roles. Zayn was excited as he was offered the role of the antagonist. He was unhappy as his character Gadadhar Vidyadhar Mahapatra didn't shape up as per his expectations, and hence, he decided to quit the show.

The actor said that although he was offered to play the role of an antagonist, he didn't get much to do. Currently, he is serving a one-month notice.

Zayn quoted by TOI as saying, "When I was approached for the show, I was told I would be the antagonist. However, I didn't get much to do. The story turned into a love triangle, in which I wasn't required to play a crucial role. It wasn't an impulsive decision. I have informed the production house of my decision that I don't wish to continue and will be shooting for the show till the first week of January."He also clarified that there is no blood between him and the makers. He added that the makers understood him and respected his decision. He further added that he lost his father due to COVID-19 last year and he is the sole breadwinner of the family, so he needs work to maintain financial stability.

He concluded by saying, "I am glad that producer Subrat Sinha understood me and respected my decision. TV shows are unpredictable. But at this stage, I can't afford to sit at home. Besides, being a workaholic, I need money to run my kitchen. I am not financially stable yet. I lost my father to COVID-19 last year. I am the sole breadwinner of the family. Now, I want to take up a project for which I am required to shoot for at least 25 days a month."