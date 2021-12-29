Zain Imam On Taking Up Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan: I'm Not Apprehensive About Shedding My Good Boy Image

Zain Imam, who became a household name with Tashan-E-Ishq, was last seen Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna. Fans have been waiting for his comeback since almost two years. The actor is finally back with Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan, in which he will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Recently, Zain revealed to TOI that it was the role that made him take up the show. He also said that he is not apprehensive about shedding his good boy image and he loves doing intense roles.

Talking about his role in the show, he said, "I am playing the anti-hero, Agastya, who is rich and suave. He is obsessively in love with Pakhi (Reem Shaikh) and can go to any extent to get rid of anyone who comes in between them. I like playing layered characters. You don't get to explore much when you are playing a positive character. However, as the antagonist, you get to play with the character and enjoy the freedom to improvise dialogues and demeanour. It's always fun to play the negative and I love doing intense roles. So, I am not apprehensive about shedding my 'good boy' image. I have done it for a while and sometimes, it's good to be bad, but in a subtle way."

When asked about the break, he said, "I was getting good offers but was on a self-imposed break from TV. I did that to avoid getting overexposed. I wanted to try something different and new. So, I diverted my attention to OTT. A web series is like a 30-day commitment. You pick a new character after one gets over. Besides, working in a TV show can get monotonous. I don't appreciate a story being dragged after it has run its course. The best part about Fanaa is that it's a bound script."

The actor said that he was a bit apprehensive about taking a break and felt that it was a risky decision to take a step back that too when he was doing well. He added that it was not easy to let go of some offers but doesn't regret. He added that TV is his calling card and will always come back to it whenever he is offered great concepts. However, he concluded by saying that he wants to venture into films and OTT.