Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Returning To Kaun Banega Crorepati: Each Time I Say Never Again

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media account to share pictures from the sets of his upcoming game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. The megastar also took to his blog to share his thoughts about returning to the popular game show. He even heaped praised the KBC 14 team 'for their confidence' and hoped that 'it all falls into place.'

Mr Bachchan wrote, "Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again .. and each season presents itself similarly .. others think otherwise .. they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience .. a claim much debated, but in all earnestness it is factual for me..."

He went on to add, "There is an 'each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made .. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts .. and so one tries .. mock rehearsals are such a must .. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution .. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well .. I have nothing but praise for their confidence .. and I do hope it all falls into place .. o dear .. life is a challenge each day."

For the uninitiated, the 14th season of the Sony TV show will bump up its prize money to Rs 7 Crore. The aforementioned step has been taken by the makers to mark the 75th year of India's independence. However, it must be noted that the date for the premiere of KBC 14 has not yet been announced.

Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000. The only time he didn’t host the show was in 2007 when actor Shah Rukh Khan came on board to bring the third season on screen.